Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $88.20 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

