Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 243 ($3.20) on Wednesday. Eco Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 755 ($9.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Eco Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

