Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Insider Charles Albright Sells 5,549 Shares of Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 842.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.53%. The business’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.