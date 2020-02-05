Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $226.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $165.69 and a twelve month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,332.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,838.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,591 shares of company stock worth $31,221,495. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

