Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,445.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.