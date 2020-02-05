Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

