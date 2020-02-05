Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Emera stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. Emera has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

