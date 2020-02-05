Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endologix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of ELGX stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELGX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endologix by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 674,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endologix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 170,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Endologix by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

