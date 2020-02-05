Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €8.30 ($9.65) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

