Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €8.00 by Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

