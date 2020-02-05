Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.76 ($19.49).

ENGI stock opened at €15.65 ($18.19) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €15.01 and a 200 day moving average of €14.40. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

