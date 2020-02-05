Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.54% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Shares of ENV opened at $78.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.52 and a beta of 1.77. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $2,157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,368 shares of company stock worth $16,311,780. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,701,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,595,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 110,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Envestnet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

