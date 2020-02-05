Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Critical Review

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

This table compares Envision Solar International and MoSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -61.28% -173.39% -56.18% MoSys -99.21% -14.97% -8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Envision Solar International and MoSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than MoSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoSys has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and MoSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $6.16 million 6.03 -$3.60 million N/A N/A MoSys $16.60 million 0.28 -$11.41 million N/A N/A

Envision Solar International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoSys.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.