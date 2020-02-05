Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPRN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bank Of Princeton stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. Bank Of Princeton has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.