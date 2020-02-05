Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at $25.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $49.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $24.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $112.54 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,864.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,011.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,964.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

