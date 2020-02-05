Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

First Foundation stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $759.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $614,940.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock worth $1,278,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 34.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

