Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

UBSI opened at $34.72 on Monday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

