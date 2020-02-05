Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CONMED Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CONMED in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

CONMED stock opened at $103.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

