Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. First Analysis analyst T. Marshbanks expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

ILMN stock opened at $296.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,837. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 665,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

