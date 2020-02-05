Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Luther Burbank Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million.

LBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4,503.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.