ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,900 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

