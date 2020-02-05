FB Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 20.05%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens raised their price target on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. 53.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

