Federated Investors Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:FII)

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Federated Investors in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

FII stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $238,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $1,871,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,300 shares of company stock worth $2,505,922 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 2,931.1% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 284,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 274,853 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

