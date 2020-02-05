Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

FNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

FNF stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $49.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

