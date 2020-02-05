Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Increased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,178,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 51.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 144,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 49,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,676 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,204 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.52.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

