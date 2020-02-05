Financial Analysis: Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) & OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clinigen Group and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $591.34 million 2.55 $6.78 million $0.69 17.83 OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR $8.12 billion 0.17 $153.53 million $0.19 8.68

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Clinigen Group. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clinigen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clinigen Group and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR -0.49% -1.20% -0.52%

Summary

Clinigen Group beats OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates. The company also provides various grades of ferrochrome; and by-products, such as OKTO insulation and aggregates, and croval, as well as environmentally sustainable solutions for co-products of steel production. Its products are used in various applications, including architecture, building, and infrastructure; automotive and transportation; catering, food, and beverage; home appliances; and energy and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

