First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. First Busey has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 415.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $5,047,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Busey by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

