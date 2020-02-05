First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Raised to $44.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FRME opened at $40.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 172,353 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

