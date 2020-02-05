FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of FormFactor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

FORM stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

