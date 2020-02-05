Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $135.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

FTNT opened at $120.08 on Monday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

