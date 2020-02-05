Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.97 ($65.08).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €46.75 ($54.35) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.37.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

