Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.99.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.