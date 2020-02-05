Gartner (NYSE:IT) Trading Down 6%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $153.55 and last traded at $154.00, 2,092,695 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 335% from the average session volume of 481,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Get Gartner alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $240,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gartner by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.