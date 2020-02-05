General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lifted by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 158,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 156,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

NYSE:GM opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

