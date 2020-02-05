Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace Sells 12,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gentex stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 313,828 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gentex by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 146,206 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

