Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 3,845 Shares of Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15.

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $778,933.67.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $16,453.29.

GBT stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

