Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock opened at $202.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.23.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.