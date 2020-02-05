GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Trading Down 7.1%

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.42, 1,062,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 505% from the average session volume of 175,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in GlobalSCAPE during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

About GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

