Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

GFF stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Griffon has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $936.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $548.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Griffon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 516,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Griffon by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Griffon by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

