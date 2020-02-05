Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

GGAL stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 46.23%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 119.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

