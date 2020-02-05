Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OSW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

OSW opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

