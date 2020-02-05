HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Position Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,011 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

