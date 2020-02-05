Head to Head Analysis: Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Signature Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 3.04 $21.14 million $1.40 14.79 Signature Bank $1.94 billion 4.07 $588.93 million $10.86 13.41

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 19.25% 8.52% 1.19% Signature Bank 30.36% 12.57% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Signature Bank 0 4 4 1 2.67

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $24.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Signature Bank has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, and municipal and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

