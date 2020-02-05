Head to Head Contrast: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics -423.83% N/A -134.58% Moderna -652.57% -38.25% -30.23%

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Moderna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 3.20 -$34.52 million ($1.98) -0.47 Moderna $135.07 million 51.49 -$384.73 million ($4.95) -4.22

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outlook Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and Moderna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Moderna 0 0 8 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 872.97%. Moderna has a consensus price target of $29.71, suggesting a potential upside of 42.38%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moderna beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MTTR, LLC; IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

