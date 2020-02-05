Head-To-Head Survey: Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) and HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON LD DE/S has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HENDERSON LD DE/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HENDERSON LD DE/S pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shanghai Industrial and HENDERSON LD DE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shanghai Industrial and HENDERSON LD DE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Industrial $3.88 billion 0.50 $425.29 million N/A N/A HENDERSON LD DE/S $2.80 billion 7.90 $3.98 billion $0.52 8.80

HENDERSON LD DE/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shanghai Industrial.

Summary

HENDERSON LD DE/S beats Shanghai Industrial on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business. The company's Real Estate segment engages in property development activities, as well as invests in and operates a hotel. Its Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products; and offers printing services for cigarette packaging, wine packaging, and high-end molded fiber products. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited also issues convertible bonds. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment Holding Co., Ltd.

HENDERSON LD DE/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

