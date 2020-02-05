Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $40.75. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 2,633,211 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -126.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

