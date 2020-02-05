Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

