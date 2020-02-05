Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Trading Up 6.2% After Earnings Beat

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)’s share price was up 6.2% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $55.68, approximately 741,150 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 280,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290 over the last three months. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 557,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,161,000 after acquiring an additional 467,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,155,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

