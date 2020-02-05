Hydro One (H) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hydro One (TSE:H) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE:H opened at C$27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a one year low of C$20.02 and a one year high of C$27.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CSFB cut Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.77.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.