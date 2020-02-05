Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.65 ($11.22).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.49).

